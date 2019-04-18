SALISBURY - Rosalee D. Brooks Johnson died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Fruitland, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie Gale Brooks.

She attended school in Salisbury, and later attended University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Delaware Technical & Community College in Georgetown and Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury. She was an educator in Laurel, worked in Retail Management in Philadelphia, worked as a social worker in Salisbury, and was a caregiver for several families in Maryland. She was an active member of her home church, Mount Calvary United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Constance Green-Johnson of Matthews, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, James Johnson and Emerson Green; two daughters, Carolyn Green Hopkins and Annette Green; and eight siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Fruitland, where friends may call one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



