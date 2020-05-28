SALISBURY â€" Rosaline Powell-Jackson died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Wicomico Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late William and Mable Powell.

She was educated in the public schools of Worcester County and later worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Stewart Funeral Home. She relocated to New Jersey to work for ISA Telephonic as an administrative assistant, later working as an assistant buyer with B. Altman and ended her employment at Clara Maass Hospital as a secretary. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn Jackson-Stanley, Charles Jackson Jr., both of Salisbury, and Keith Jackson of Marion; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sanders â€œButchâ€� Jackson; a daughter, Wendy Roberts; brothers, William and Jerry Hudson; sisters, Katie Parker, Jeanette Hudson and Ruth Stencil; and a granddaughter.

A private service was held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury. Interment was at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Snow Hill.





