SALISBURY - Rose Jane Benedict died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at her home. Born in Chester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Julia C. and John DeGennaro.

She was one of the owners of Benedict the Florist, handling all aspects of the business as well as being the Treasurer. She was married to the late Glenn H. Benedict Sr. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist in Salisbury.

She is survived by her son, Glenn H. Benedict Jr. of Salisbury; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Bratun, of Southampton, N.J. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John De Gennaro, Tom De Gennaro and Sophie Insley.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Entombment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, Md.



