SALISBURY - Roxie A. Watson died Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Del Rio, Texas, his parents were the late Edward V. Adams and Marie Eleanor Grande Adams.
She is survived by her daughter, R. Elaine Sellers of Exton, Pa.; a son, Edward A. Watson of Downingtown, Pa.; a grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, the Rev. Dr. Arlie A. Watson Jr.
Memorial services are pending finalization. Arrangements are in the care Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020