Roxie C. Cooper
1928 - 2020
Roxie C. Cooper, 92
WHALEYVILLE - Roxie C. Cooper died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late General Lee and Annie Scoggins Scarborough.
She had worked for Worcester County Board Of Education as a cafeteria manager and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Berlin.
She is survived by one son, Steve L. Hammond of Whaleyville; one daughter, Tina A. Smack of Willards; one brother, Paul Scarborough of Salisbury; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel W. Hammond; two brothers, Leroy Scarborough and Robert "Bob" Scarborough; and two sisters, Reba Roberts and Ruby Clark.
A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
11:00 AM
NOV
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
1 entry
October 30, 2020
so sorry for your loss Steve and Tina. My prays are with you. God bless you both. Peggy Greenwalt.
Peggy Greenwalt
Friend
