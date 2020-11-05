Roxie C. Cooper, 92

WHALEYVILLE - Roxie C. Cooper died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late General Lee and Annie Scoggins Scarborough.

She had worked for Worcester County Board Of Education as a cafeteria manager and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Berlin.

She is survived by one son, Steve L. Hammond of Whaleyville; one daughter, Tina A. Smack of Willards; one brother, Paul Scarborough of Salisbury; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel W. Hammond; two brothers, Leroy Scarborough and Robert "Bob" Scarborough; and two sisters, Reba Roberts and Ruby Clark.

A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store