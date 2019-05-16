SALISBURY - Roy Edward "Eddie" Parker died at home Wednesday, May 1, 2019, following an extended illness. His parents were the Theodosia M. Parker and the late Roy S. Parker.
He was a carpenter who worked for J. Roland Dashiell, Casa Grande Builders and independently.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his sister, Cindra Clutter; two sons, Douglas Parker and Kristopher Parker; two grandchildren; and several nephews.
A reception was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Salisbury. A private graveside service for family was held, interment followed. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019