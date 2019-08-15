Roy Lee Rathel (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Parsons Cemetery
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
WILLARDS - Roy Lee Rathel died on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late John Rathel Sr. and Evelyn Brown.
He was employed for Delcom and Goslee Roofing.
He is survived by three sons, Duwayne Rathel, Roland Rathel and Roy Rathel Jr.; his significant other, Arlene L. Powell; a stepdaughter, Wanda Phelps; a stepson, Russell Moore; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Earl Rathel Jr.; and a sister, Virginia Adkins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
