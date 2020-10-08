Russell Dozier, 57

SALISBURY - Russell Elzo Dozier died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Donald Ray Dozier and Frances Inman Dozier.

He worked for many years at S&W Body Shop as an auto mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Dozier; a son, Arnold Ray Dozier of Kentucky; two daughters, Chelsea Dozier of Salisbury and April Dozier of Salisbury; eight grandchildren; a brother, Rodney Dozier of Florida; and a sister, Perna Warren of Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. Interment followed in Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.







