Russell Elzo Dozier
Russell Dozier, 57
SALISBURY - Russell Elzo Dozier died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Donald Ray Dozier and Frances Inman Dozier.
He worked for many years at S&W Body Shop as an auto mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Dozier; a son, Arnold Ray Dozier of Kentucky; two daughters, Chelsea Dozier of Salisbury and April Dozier of Salisbury; eight grandchildren; a brother, Rodney Dozier of Florida; and a sister, Perna Warren of Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. Interment followed in Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeller Funeral Home
OCT
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
October 7, 2020
Karen and family. I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Barbara Eanes
October 5, 2020
Rest In Peace, my dear great nephew. Always enjoyed seeing you when you came home to see your family in Kentucky. I send my prayers and condolences to your family.
June C Burnette
Family
October 4, 2020
My condolences Karen of the passing of your husband. From your former co-worker Tina Phillips Jones
Christine Phillips Jones
Friend
October 4, 2020
Prayers for comfort and peace to Karen, April, Chelsea and all of the grand babies. Russell loved his family and will be missed. A life taken too early....we love you and will continue praying during this hard time!!
Rodney and Rene Dozier
Family
October 4, 2020
Rip so sorry you had to leave this world so soon prayers for your sister brother and family Your wife and children and grandchildren no you ever since you were a little boy your friend for Kentucky Pamela Warren
Pam Warren
Friend
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss God Bless all his family and especially my sister-in-law Perna and her brother Rodney






virgie m gamble
Family
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Russells passing. I met Russell when I worked at Hanger Clinic back in 2014-2015. He always made me smile as he entered into our doors. I will always remember him talking about his wife and family. I will keep his family in my thoughts and prayer.
Wendy Godwin
Friend
October 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Crystal
Friend
October 4, 2020
You will be extremely missed by all. You always had a kind word and you were always willing to help anyone. May you rest in the loving arms of Jesus.
Mr & Mrs Lorenzo Predeoux
Family
October 3, 2020
RIP Russell you will be missed,
We Love you. ❤ Our thoughts and prayers to the family
Tammy Baker
Family
October 3, 2020
You will be greatly missed Father-N-Law hope your resting peacefully in heaven now
Alice Dozier
Family
