SALISBURY - Russell Glenn Hammer died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was born to the late Douglas Hammer and Nancy Jones Hammer in Baltimore and grew up in Bel Air, Md.

He most recently worked in the Cardiac Lab of Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was known as an expert story-teller.

He is survived by his sons, Ross Louis Hammer of Salisbury, Rex Leonard Hammer of Laurel and Christopher Murphy Morrison of White Marsh, Md.; his former wife, Patti Leonard; four granddaughters; brothers, Randy Hammer, Robin Hammer and Rodney Hammer; and a sister, Dana Morrison.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Oakridge Baptist Church in Salisbury at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at noon. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



