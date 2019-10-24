Russell G. Hammer

Guest Book
  • "It's hard to hear that Russ is gone. We were best friends..."
  • "I still can't believe ol' Russ is gone. Was just texting..."
    - Terri Sheaffer
  • "I am deeply saddened by this loss and pass my condolences..."
    - Daniel Joines
  • "So sorry to hear about Russ. I worked with Russ.I played..."
    - Paul Donoho
  • "Rodney and Family, So sorry for you loss!"
    - VONDA ELLER
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Oakridge Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Oakridge Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Russell Glenn Hammer died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was born to the late Douglas Hammer and Nancy Jones Hammer in Baltimore and grew up in Bel Air, Md.
He most recently worked in the Cardiac Lab of Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was known as an expert story-teller.
He is survived by his sons, Ross Louis Hammer of Salisbury, Rex Leonard Hammer of Laurel and Christopher Murphy Morrison of White Marsh, Md.; his former wife, Patti Leonard; four granddaughters; brothers, Randy Hammer, Robin Hammer and Rodney Hammer; and a sister, Dana Morrison.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Oakridge Baptist Church in Salisbury at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at noon. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019
