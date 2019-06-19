Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Gordon Shores. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. - Russell Gordon Shores passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Born on Tangier Island Oct. 12, 1962, he was a son of the late James "Puck" and Mary Alice Parks Shores.

He was a graduate of Tangier Combined School, Class of 1981 and was a member of the New Testament Church. He was a Waterman for 27 years before making a career change into the tugboat industry first with Express Marine, then OSG, and finally as an engineer for Vane Brothers on the tugboat, Hudson.

A beloved Husband and devoted Dad, Russell loved to work and provide for his family. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, boating and carpentry. He also loved his pet cats.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Hope Howard Shores of Tangier Island; son, Noah Royce Shores of Westover; brother, Rudy James Shores and wife Carlene of Tangier Island; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family including his in-laws, and many close friends.

Funeral services officiated by Elders Duane Crockett and William Eskridge were held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. at New Testament Church on Tangier where a viewing was Wednesday evening from 7-8 p.m. Interment was held at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or to The , 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.

