Russell H. Wagner Jr.
1959 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" Russell H. â€œRustyâ€� Wagner Jr. died at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Russel H. Wagner Sr. and Margret Dianne Wagner.
He is survived by his wife Wanda K. Wagner of Salisbury; four children, Mellissa Strickland of Hebron, Cristy Pusey of Salisbury, Billy Nutter of Gumboro and Bobbi Simkins of Salisbury; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Kim Ulyate and Elizabeth Sciarotta.
Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
May 23, 2020
Wanda, so sorry to hear this. Will always remember both of you and your children as my neighbors in Salisbury and going to the ballgames. In my thoughts and prayers. ((( Hugs ))), Dianne
Dianne Palmer
May 22, 2020
JOAN MERRITT
May 22, 2020
RIP Rusty/ Wanda to you and Missy,Cristy,Billy and Bobbi So sorry for your loss
Paula Sheets
May 22, 2020
Wanda and family. I am so very very sorry to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I knew Rusty two ways. One through Wanda who I went to school with. The other was through my late husband Charle Werkheiser. He and Rusty worked together many years ago. This breaks my heart. Rusty was a sweet loving individual. Always said hi and asked how things were. He will be sorely missed. ,Wanda and family. I am so very very sorry to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I knew Rusty two ways. One through Wanda who I went to school with. The other was through my late husband Charle Werkheiser. He and Rusty worked together many years ago. This breaks my heart. Rusty was a sweet loving individual. Always said hi and asked how things were. He will be sorely missed.
Joan Merritt
