SALISBURY â€" Russell H. â€œRustyâ€� Wagner Jr. died at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Russel H. Wagner Sr. and Margret Dianne Wagner.

He is survived by his wife Wanda K. Wagner of Salisbury; four children, Mellissa Strickland of Hebron, Cristy Pusey of Salisbury, Billy Nutter of Gumboro and Bobbi Simkins of Salisbury; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Kim Ulyate and Elizabeth Sciarotta.

Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.





