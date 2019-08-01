SALISBURY - Russell Johnson Conaway Sr. died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home. Born in Fairmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Harrison Conaway Sr. and Louise Lee Johnson Conaway.

A graduate of West Fairmont High School and West Virginia University, he was a member of the Wicomico Presbyterian Church. He volunteered in the soup kitchen ministry at Joseph House and was a previous member of Nutters Crossing Golf Club. He worked at the National Security Agency and was certified as a Mathematician, Programmer and Cryptologist, retiring in 1990 after 34 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores "Dody" Byard Conaway; two sons, Russell Johnson Conaway Jr. of Salisbury and John Sanford Conaway of Marriottsville, Md.; a daughter, Anne Elizabeth Talbott of Gwynn Oak, Md.; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Craven of Clermont, Fla.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harrison Conaway Jr.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Wicomico Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



