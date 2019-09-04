Russell Richardson Vane (1932 - 2019)
April 25, 1932 - August 29, 2019
WOOLFORD - Russell Richardson Vane, Jr. systems analyst and follower of Jesus, beloved husband of Patricia (NÉE DIXON) of 68 years. Son of Russell Sr., and Florence May Thomas. Father of Russell III, Stuart Thomas (deceased), Kenneth, and Linda Catherine Sipes; Grandfather of Russell IV, Natalie Schanne, Ashley, Catherine, Phillip, Kathryn, Amanda, Kenneth II, and Michael. Great grandfather of six. Private burial in Old Trinity Cemetery, Woolford, MD.
