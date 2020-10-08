Russell S. Franklin, 91

NANTICOKE - Russell Shaw Franklin died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Esmond, R.I., he was the son of the late Chester V. Franklin and Mildred B. Franklin.

He worked for many years as a construction foreman. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a Chaplain for American Legion Post No. 64 and longtime volunteer for Coastal Hospice. He received The Jefferson Award for Outstanding Community Service.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Franklin; daughters, Judy Poprosky and Thelma Dawson; a stepson, Timmy Shiflett; a sister, Carol Seavor; a step-granddaughter; and seven grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Russell and Michael; a stepson, Mark Shiflett; and four siblings.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







