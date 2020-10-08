1/
Russell Shaw Franklin
Russell S. Franklin, 91
NANTICOKE - Russell Shaw Franklin died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Esmond, R.I., he was the son of the late Chester V. Franklin and Mildred B. Franklin.
He worked for many years as a construction foreman. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a Chaplain for American Legion Post No. 64 and longtime volunteer for Coastal Hospice. He received The Jefferson Award for Outstanding Community Service.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Franklin; daughters, Judy Poprosky and Thelma Dawson; a stepson, Timmy Shiflett; a sister, Carol Seavor; a step-granddaughter; and seven grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Russell and Michael; a stepson, Mark Shiflett; and four siblings.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
September 29, 2020
Very nice man. He will certainly be missed by many. It was an honor to know him. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family.
Charlie and Soni Stapleton
Friend
