DELMAR â€" Ruth Almeta Bayly died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Princess Anne, she was a daughter of the late Vaughn and Elizabeth Collins Gibbons.

Beginning in 1964, she and her husband began operating Bayly Motors in Delmar.

She is survived by her children, Virginia Lavin of Orange Park, Fla., Bobby Bayly of Laurel, Darlene Hovatter of Delmar and Wayne Bayly of Laurel; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Naggy, Norma Lee Septowski, Alice Mae Eaton, Donna Griffin, Cheryl Webb and Joyce White; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. â€œHonest Hankâ€� Bayly Sr.; a son, Arthur G. Bayly Jr.; a great-grandson; and a sister, Carolyn Sterling.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





