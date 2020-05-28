Ruth A. Bayly
1940 - 2020
DELMAR â€" Ruth Almeta Bayly died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Princess Anne, she was a daughter of the late Vaughn and Elizabeth Collins Gibbons.
Beginning in 1964, she and her husband began operating Bayly Motors in Delmar.
She is survived by her children, Virginia Lavin of Orange Park, Fla., Bobby Bayly of Laurel, Darlene Hovatter of Delmar and Wayne Bayly of Laurel; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Naggy, Norma Lee Septowski, Alice Mae Eaton, Donna Griffin, Cheryl Webb and Joyce White; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. â€œHonest Hankâ€� Bayly Sr.; a son, Arthur G. Bayly Jr.; a great-grandson; and a sister, Carolyn Sterling.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to your whole family. Miss Ruth is a beautiful & sweet lady. Lacey, Donna, & Jacob Spencer
Lacey Spencer III
May 26, 2020
Lacey & Donna Spencer
May 26, 2020
Your Mom (Ruth) & My Mom (Betty Evans) were best of friend when I was young. They loved spending time together talking and laughing about everything. I will miss her so much. She is a beautiful & sweet lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with your who!e family.
Donna Spencer
May 21, 2020
Bobby and Virginia, Our prayers and condolences go out to you and your family.
Frank Hamilton
