My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Ruth Belle Evans of Tylerton, Smith Island, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Shelltown on May 23, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Wilton Dryden and Margaret Marshall Dryden Fewell. Her husband of 69 years, Waverly Wilson Evans, preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2015.
A graduate of Marion High School, she was a homemaker and was very active in her community. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church on Tylerton where she was active in the United Methodist Women, Tylerton Lions Club Auxiliary, and Tylerton Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of MAC and enjoyed boating the MAC ladies to and from each island.
Ruth was a "Jack of all trades"; she could do it all and was not afraid to try anything. She had a very adventurous personality and had no problem taking her husband's boat to Crisfield to get whatever she needed. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, and she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Tyler and husband Bryan of Marion Station, Connie Dize and husband Ed of Rhodes Point, Janet Evans of Ewell, and Margaret "Missy" Evans of Tylerton; grandchildren, Kim Evans and wife Lou Anne of Salisbury and Gina Tyler of Marion; great-grandchildren, Sean Evans and Luke Evans; brother-in-law, Jack Evans and wife Dixie and families in Delaware; nephew, Bruce Dryden and wife Linda and their son Bradley of Ocean City; special "daughter", Kristen Smith; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Dryden; a brother, Norris Dryden; and nephews, Steve Dryden and Mike Dryden.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home for their exceptional and compassionate care shown during her stay.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside was Monday, May 11, 2020 at Union Church Cemetery on Tylerton. Rev. Everett Landon officiated. There will be a memorial service for the public at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Tylerton United Methodist Women, c/o Tina Corbin, Tylerton, MD 21866.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Born in Shelltown on May 23, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Wilton Dryden and Margaret Marshall Dryden Fewell. Her husband of 69 years, Waverly Wilson Evans, preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2015.
A graduate of Marion High School, she was a homemaker and was very active in her community. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church on Tylerton where she was active in the United Methodist Women, Tylerton Lions Club Auxiliary, and Tylerton Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of MAC and enjoyed boating the MAC ladies to and from each island.
Ruth was a "Jack of all trades"; she could do it all and was not afraid to try anything. She had a very adventurous personality and had no problem taking her husband's boat to Crisfield to get whatever she needed. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, and she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Tyler and husband Bryan of Marion Station, Connie Dize and husband Ed of Rhodes Point, Janet Evans of Ewell, and Margaret "Missy" Evans of Tylerton; grandchildren, Kim Evans and wife Lou Anne of Salisbury and Gina Tyler of Marion; great-grandchildren, Sean Evans and Luke Evans; brother-in-law, Jack Evans and wife Dixie and families in Delaware; nephew, Bruce Dryden and wife Linda and their son Bradley of Ocean City; special "daughter", Kristen Smith; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Dryden; a brother, Norris Dryden; and nephews, Steve Dryden and Mike Dryden.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home for their exceptional and compassionate care shown during her stay.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside was Monday, May 11, 2020 at Union Church Cemetery on Tylerton. Rev. Everett Landon officiated. There will be a memorial service for the public at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Tylerton United Methodist Women, c/o Tina Corbin, Tylerton, MD 21866.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 13, 2020.