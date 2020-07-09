1/
Ruth E. Penney
Ruth E. Penney, 77
SALISBURY - Ruth E. Penney died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James W. Gilmore and the late Helen Bernice Gilmore.
She attended Saugerties High School in Saugerties, N.Y., and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Penney; two sons, Bart Penney and Don Penney; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
