Ruth Figgs Burton, 107
Ruth Figgs Burton, 107 years and exactly one month old, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury.
She was born August 28, 1913 in Delmar, Maryland, a daughter of the late William Arthur Figgs and Florence L. (Kenney) Figgs.
Ruth worked as a seamstress in the shirt factory in her younger years, had several other jobs as she got older, but no job was as important and meaningful to her as being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a faithful, life time member of Melson United Methodist Church. During her stay at Wicomico Nursing Home everyone enjoyed her singing or whistling the older hymns, especially "I'll Fly Away." She enjoyed gardening and strawberry picking, but will be most remembered as a fun and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother who LOVED ice cream, even in her final days. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Wicomico Nursing Home for the love and care they provided during her stay.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosalind B. Lanham of Salisbury; grandsons, Roger Mills and Randy Mills and his wife Tammie; great grandchildren, Russell (Amanda) and Joshua Mills and Emily Calloway (Johnny)and Lauren Mills; great-great grandchildren, Braylon, Joshua Jr. and Jaycen; a granddaughter-in-law, Judy Mills Weed; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell J. Burton; and brothers, Lacey Figgs and Richard Figgs.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Melsons Cemetery near Delmar. The Reverend John Oltman officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Melson United Methodist Church, 32705 Melson Road, Delmar, MD 21875 or to Christian Shelter, 334 Barclay Street, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
