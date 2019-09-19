SALISBURY - Ruth Lloyd Kenney died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall. Born near Mardela Springs, where she lived for many years, she was the daughter of the late Weymouth and Bessie Lloyd of Athol.

She graduated from Mardela High School in 1944 and worked for Marvel Package Co. in Hebron. She retired from Shore Paper Box of Mardela Springs, with over 25 years of service. She then became the director of the Wicomico County Humane Society for a short time. She was a member of the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Darlene Fisher; a granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Kenney; and her sister Elizabeth Lloyd Beavis of Florida.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



