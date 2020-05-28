SALISBURY â€" Ruth Lucille Fogel of Charlottesville, Va., and formerly of Salisbury, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home in Charlottesville. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Warren Hastings and Marguerite Eleanor Hastings. She retired from the Blood Bank of The Eastern Shore in Salisbury after 26 years. She was a member of the AARP and Happy Timers, as well as St. Johnâ€™s United Methodist Church in Fruitland.

She is survived by two grandsons; and a sister, Sylvia H. Shores. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin â€œJackâ€� Haney Fogel; and a daughter, Susan F. Baber.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





