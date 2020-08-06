Ruth Mae Collick, 92

FRUITLAND - Ruth Mae Collick died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Delmar Villa in Delmar Born in Girdletree, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Eliza E. Collick.

Her religious training began at an early age in Girdletree at Coolspring United Methodist Church. She began a career at Carey's Restaurant as a cook/waitress in Snow Hill. Later, she moved to Fruitland, where she was a member of Mount Calvary United Methodist Church. When she relocated to Salisbury, she became affiliated with Wesley Temple United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands; and four children, Lisa, Orlando, Roland and Lester.

She is survived by four children, Selina Dickerson of Owings Mills, Md., Oscar L. Purnell of Perryville, Md., Cornella J. Harmon of Fruitland and Lawrence H. Purnell Sr. of Seaford; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two sisters, Elsie Purnell of Snow Hill and Marian Jeannette Johnson of New Rochelle, N.Y.

A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Fruitland. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store