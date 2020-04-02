SALISBURY - S. Aileen Smith died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Manokin Manor in Princess Anne. She was the daughter of the late L. Preston and Susie Smith.
She is survived by nephews, Paul Dennis Smith of Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Ricky Gregory Smith of Broken Arrow, Ok.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a lifelong friend, Melvin Gregory Cox of Baltimore.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Edward Smith of Tulsa, Ok.; and a niece, Linda Sue Yowell of Sowell, N.J.
A private family service was held in St. Andrews Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020