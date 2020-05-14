SALISBURY - Saintanise Alexandre died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was the daughter of Maya Alexandre and Anastazie Bazile- Alexandre.

She worked as a Business Seller in the clothing industry for many years.

She is survived by her life partner, Stephen Dameus; children, Wislande, Fedson, Stephanie, Sonia and Peterson; eight grandchildren; her brothers and sister; her stepchildren' and her nieces and nephew.

A private family service will be held at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





