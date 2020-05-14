Saintanise Alexandre
SALISBURY - Saintanise Alexandre died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was the daughter of Maya Alexandre and Anastazie Bazile- Alexandre.
She worked as a Business Seller in the clothing industry for many years.
She is survived by her life partner, Stephen Dameus; children, Wislande, Fedson, Stephanie, Sonia and Peterson; eight grandchildren; her brothers and sister; her stepchildren' and her nieces and nephew.
A private family service will be held at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Parsons Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
