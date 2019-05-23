SALISBURY - Samuel Arthur Williams Jr. died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Samuel H. Williams and Omar Faye Dennis Williams.

He was employed as a truck driver for the former Arundel Concrete Co. and Pocahontas Concrete Inc., retiring in 2002 with 35 years of service. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Allen, where he was a former choir member.

His survivors include three sons, Larry A., Steve. A. and Dennis F. Williams, all of Salisbury; friend and caretaker, Teresa Rideout; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lee Bailey of Princess Anne; and several nieces and nephews. His wife, Rosalee Juanita Williams, died in 1985. Five siblings also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Friendship United Methodist Church, where friends may call two hours prior to service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



