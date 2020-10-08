Samuel C. Graham, 77

SALISBURY - Samuel Carl Graham died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Sarah Emily Smith Graham-West and Winfield Francis Graham.

He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1961 and then attended Salisbury State College. He received a bachelor's degree in Horticulture and Agricultural Processing from the University of Maryland College Park. He worked for Green Giant as a supervisor, processing and canning vegetables. He also worked for both Tingle Nursery and Chesapeake Nursery. Later, he started his own business, Riverside Nursery, operating it for nearly 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim Groves of Salisbury; three grandchildren; and a stepdaughter, Kim Lewis of Laurel.

A Celebration of Life service was held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Inurnment will be held at a later date.







