Samuel C. Graham
Samuel C. Graham, 77
SALISBURY - Samuel Carl Graham died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Sarah Emily Smith Graham-West and Winfield Francis Graham.
He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1961 and then attended Salisbury State College. He received a bachelor's degree in Horticulture and Agricultural Processing from the University of Maryland College Park. He worked for Green Giant as a supervisor, processing and canning vegetables. He also worked for both Tingle Nursery and Chesapeake Nursery. Later, he started his own business, Riverside Nursery, operating it for nearly 30 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Groves of Salisbury; three grandchildren; and a stepdaughter, Kim Lewis of Laurel.
A Celebration of Life service was held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Inurnment will be held at a later date.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
October 5, 2020
Sam was a kind soul. He was a 40yr old customer and friend. Enjoyed many laughs and stories over the years. Always had a thought about the stock market. We know he is in a better place, but he will be missed by those who had the pleasure to know him. May God bless his family!
Kevin Hayes- Friend
Kevin Hayes
Friend
October 4, 2020
I have known Sam for many years. He had a small landscaping business at his residence at Shad Point just down the lane from Dresser where I worked. I would stop and talk with him on occasion. He did landscaping for my mother, Alma Rayne, who lived on her farm in Willards. Sam was a nice person with a great sense of humor. His work and his horticultural knowledge were exceptional. I will miss him but I have many good memories of our time together.

Michael Rayne, customer and friend
Michael Rayne
Friend
October 2, 2020
SAM WAS A KIND GENTLE KIND OF GUY.HE WILL BE MISSED

CLIF HOLLOWAY
Classmate
October 2, 2020
I remember Sammy as a real nice guy. He was a year ahead of me in school, and I spent years as a part of the Shad Point community though I lived on Riverside Drive (but took the same school bus). I was a member of the church there and the girls' 4-H club, and I spent a lot of time hanging out there with my good friends the Brewington girls. I also remember him as very smart -- I think that he excelled in math. I'm sure that he touched many lives. I am very sorry for your loss.
Dayle Rayne Rounds
Friend
October 2, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
