Samuel J. Fricano
Samuel J. Fricano, 86
SALISBURY - Samuel J. Fricano, of Salisbury, formerly of Jacksonville, Fla., died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Silver Creek, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marion P. Fricano and Veronica A. Militello Fricano.
After graduation from the Eastman School of Music in 1955, he joined the U.S. Army Field Band in Washington, D.C., and played solo trumpet for five years. He left the band to attend the U.S. Army Element, Naval School of Music. He was appointed Warrant Officer Bandmaster in 1961 and was Leader of the 101st Airborne Division Band at Fort Campbell, Ky., and the 1st Calvary Division Band in Korea before returning to the U.S. Army Field Band as Associate Bandmaster in 1964. He served as Executive Officer and Associate Conductor from 1966 to 1974, and was Commander and Conductor from 1974 until his retirement from the Army. In the early 1980s, he served as Music Director at Walt Disney World.
He is survived by his daughter, Maria Bosies; stepsons, Joseph Fricano and Bruce Kingsbury; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Venetia J. Lodico; and several nieces and nephews. IN addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret L. Fricano; and a brother, Thomas M. Fricano.
Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Fla.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
11:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
