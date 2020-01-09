SALISBURY - Samuel "Sam" James Jenkins died Christmas Day 2019. He was the son of the late Raymond H. Jenkins and Lula E. Jenkins.
He worked as a plastering contractor for his father's business in Ocean City and went on to become a stationary engineer at Tri-State Engineering. In his later years, he worked at Phillips Men's Shop in Salisbury. He coached the Salvation Army Little League Baseball teams and church softball teams for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; a daughter, Amanda; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020