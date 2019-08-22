Samuel W. Lemon (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Samuel Wayne Lemon died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of George Jr. and Lola Mae Lemon.
He had a huge interest in all sorts of cars, automobiles and buses.
He is survived by his siblings, Joanne Collins, Alan Lemon, Eddie Lemon, Nancy Vollmer and Debbie Cossell; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019
