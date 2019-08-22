SALISBURY - Samuel Wayne Lemon died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of George Jr. and Lola Mae Lemon.
He had a huge interest in all sorts of cars, automobiles and buses.
He is survived by his siblings, Joanne Collins, Alan Lemon, Eddie Lemon, Nancy Vollmer and Debbie Cossell; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019