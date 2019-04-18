Sandra D. Smith

WEST OCEAN CITY - Sandra Diane Kutsch "Sandy" Smith died Friday, April 5, 2019, at her West Ocean City home, surrounded by her family. Born in Cheverly, Md., she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Naomi E. Bieler Kutsch.
She graduated from Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing in Virginia and began a career in nursing. Several years later, she graduated from St. Joseph's College in Maine with a Nursing degree. She retired as the Administrator at Deer's Head Center in Salisbury, with 11 years of service. She served as the Director of the local Red Cross chapter and held memberships in the Emergency Room Nurses Association, Deer's Head Foundation, Salisbury Rotary Club, Order of the Eastern Star, Terrapin Club and the Multiple Myeloma Cancer Support Group.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Lee Smith; one son, Daniel V. Smith of Glen Burnie, Md.; a daughter, Amy K. Smith of West Ocean City; three grandchildren; one sister, Louise A Pugliese of Fernadina Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 18, 2019
