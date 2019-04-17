Sandra Diane Clark, 48, died Friday, April 5, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Diane Clark.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 23, 1970, she was the daughter of Joan Elseroad of Crisfield, Maryland and the late Joseph Miller.
She was a graduate of Catonsville High School class of 1988. She was affectionately known as "Sunshine" to her many friends. She was a friend to all animals, especially dogs.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Elseroad of Crisfield; her step-father who helped raise her, Donald Elseroad of Bristol, Virginia; and her significant other, Donald "Dewey" Wright of Hayden, Arizona.
Following her wishes of cremation, there will be a private scattering ceremony held at a later date.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 17, 2019