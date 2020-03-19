SALISBURY - Sandra G. Perdue died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Helen Lewis.

She spent her free time on Bark & Baa Farm in Salisbury, tending to all her animals. She was a longtime member of Salisbury Baptist Temple, where she previously taught Sunday school, was a bus worker and a deacon's wife.

She is survived by her four children, M. Wilson Perdue III of Snow Hill, Mark Perdue of Parsonsburg, Maegan Perdue of Salisbury and Joseph Perdue of Willards; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, M. Wilson Perdue Jr.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Burial was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



