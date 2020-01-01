Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Tangier Island , VA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Tangier Island , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tangier Island - Sandra Gail "Sandy" Wheatley passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home.

Born on Tangier Island on Jan. 27, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Dorsey Jennings and Helen Elizabeth Crockett.

She was the owner and operator of Sandy's Place Gift Shop for over 40 years. She also had the first museum on the Island.

She was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Bible School, was in charge of the missionary fund, and managed the church budget. She was also a member of the former Women's Society of Tangier and was involved in the soup kitchen and the annual Homecoming. She was well known for her handmade crocheted afghans.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gordon Wayne Wheatley, Sr. of Tangier; children, Gordon Wayne Wheatley, Jr. and Jonathon Paul Wheatley and wife Kelly, all of Tangier; sister, Marion Sue Carson and husband Leeroy "Buddy" of Crisfield; brothers, Wes Crockett and wife Nancy of Melfa and Jeffery Crockett and wife Nancy of Tangier; grandchildren, Ashley Eskridge and husband Joseph of Greenville, S.C., Jonathon Wheatley of Tangier, and Leigh Shores and husband Jim of Tangier; great-grandchildren, Harlow, Oliver, Waylon, and Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dorsey Lee Crockett.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Pastor Edward Pruitt officiated. Interment followed at Crockett Family Cemetery in Canton. A visitation was held in the church on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier Island, VA 23440.

Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family please visit our website at





Tangier Island - Sandra Gail "Sandy" Wheatley passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home.Born on Tangier Island on Jan. 27, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Dorsey Jennings and Helen Elizabeth Crockett.She was the owner and operator of Sandy's Place Gift Shop for over 40 years. She also had the first museum on the Island.She was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Bible School, was in charge of the missionary fund, and managed the church budget. She was also a member of the former Women's Society of Tangier and was involved in the soup kitchen and the annual Homecoming. She was well known for her handmade crocheted afghans.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gordon Wayne Wheatley, Sr. of Tangier; children, Gordon Wayne Wheatley, Jr. and Jonathon Paul Wheatley and wife Kelly, all of Tangier; sister, Marion Sue Carson and husband Leeroy "Buddy" of Crisfield; brothers, Wes Crockett and wife Nancy of Melfa and Jeffery Crockett and wife Nancy of Tangier; grandchildren, Ashley Eskridge and husband Joseph of Greenville, S.C., Jonathon Wheatley of Tangier, and Leigh Shores and husband Jim of Tangier; great-grandchildren, Harlow, Oliver, Waylon, and Parker; and many nieces and nephews.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dorsey Lee Crockett.Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Pastor Edward Pruitt officiated. Interment followed at Crockett Family Cemetery in Canton. A visitation was held in the church on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier Island, VA 23440.Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close