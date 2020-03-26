SALISBURY - Sandra L. Hughey died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Hughey and Georgia Smith Hughey.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by Verizon.
She is survived by her two daughters, Traci Combs and Alexandra Hughey; three sisters, the Rev. Brenda Hughey-Jones, Julia Hughey and Denise Grant; two brothers, Tyrone Hughey and Kevin Byrd; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020