Sandra L. Millenburg, 80

HEBRON - Sandra L. Millenburg died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Howard Bayley and the late Bessie Bell Gue.

She worked as a Printing Coordinator for many years with Maryland Cup Corp. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Clark K. Lowe.

Services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store