Sandra L. Millenburg, 80
HEBRON - Sandra L. Millenburg died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Howard Bayley and the late Bessie Bell Gue.
She worked as a Printing Coordinator for many years with Maryland Cup Corp. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Clark K. Lowe.
Services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.