SALISBURY - Sandra Lynn Sullivan died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Centreville, Md., she was a daughter of the late William H. Dean and Naomi E. Dean.
She worked for the Chamber of Commerce for about 15 years and was a follower of James M. Bennett High School Athletics.
She is survived by her son, Dean Sullivan of Salisbury; her sister, Janet Dean of Centreville; and two nieces.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019