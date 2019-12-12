Sandra L. Sullivan (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "She was a dear friend loved talking to her through the..."
    - Kathy Dryden
  • "May our Heavenly Father be a source of comfort and strength..."
    - V M
  • "Sandy was my beloved next door neighbor at River Place for..."
    - Linda Derickson
  • "Dean & Family So sorry about the loss of your Mom. I still..."
    - Beverly Brown
  • "Sandy was a very nice person and always so glad to see her..."
    - Michael Rayne
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Sandra Lynn Sullivan died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Centreville, Md., she was a daughter of the late William H. Dean and Naomi E. Dean.
She worked for the Chamber of Commerce for about 15 years and was a follower of James M. Bennett High School Athletics.
She is survived by her son, Dean Sullivan of Salisbury; her sister, Janet Dean of Centreville; and two nieces.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon