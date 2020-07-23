Sandra Lankford, 72

SALISBURY - Sandra Lankford died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Reginald James Adams and Margaret Ennis Adams.

She grew up in Salisbury and Pocomoke City. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for the Holly Center for 35 years, until her retirement.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Riggin of Homestead, Fla., and William Taylor of Suffolk, Va.; two stepdaughters, Jeannie Tocyloski and Jackie Merritt, all of Berlin; a granddaughter, Brittney Riggin; and three siblings, Clark Adams of Pocomoke City, Sharon Williams of Pocomoke City and Pat Gatwalt of Gettysburg, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lankford.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Greenwood. Burial will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m.







