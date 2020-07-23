1/
Sandra Lankford
Sandra Lankford, 72
SALISBURY - Sandra Lankford died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Reginald James Adams and Margaret Ennis Adams.
She grew up in Salisbury and Pocomoke City. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for the Holly Center for 35 years, until her retirement.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Riggin of Homestead, Fla., and William Taylor of Suffolk, Va.; two stepdaughters, Jeannie Tocyloski and Jackie Merritt, all of Berlin; a granddaughter, Brittney Riggin; and three siblings, Clark Adams of Pocomoke City, Sharon Williams of Pocomoke City and Pat Gatwalt of Gettysburg, Pa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lankford.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Greenwood. Burial will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
Memories & Condolences

July 19, 2020
She was a wonderful & caring person who would sacrifice for her co-workers & the people who lived at Holly Center. Her laugh is infectious.
Kelsie Mattox
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Sandy was one of the best people kind funny full of life she will be missed
Barbara Whitehead
Family
July 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I am sorry for your loss. Sandy and I worked together for many years at Holly Center. We had great times and many great laughs together. Sandy always stood up for what was right and was dedicated to the individuals she served. May she Rest In Peace. God bless
Betsy Tucker
Friend
