Sandra Marie Helms, 59

DELMAR - Sandra Marie Dukes Helms died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Wilmington, she was a daughter of Katherine Scott Dukes of Delmar and the late Gene T. Dukes.

She was a graduate of Delmar High School.

She is survived by her sons, Scott James Dukes of Delmar, Cody Alan Dukes Graham of Seaford and Gene William Dukes of Delmar; a sister, Lynn Parsons of Laurel; a twin brother, George Dukes of Seaford; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held by her family at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store