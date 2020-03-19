HEBRON - Sandra S. Chandler died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Her parents were the late Roland and Edith Vickers of Whaleysville.

She worked as an accountant for Reiner Management in Salisbury.

She is survived her son, David Chandler of Hebron; two grandchildren; two brothers, Howard Thomas Vickers of Salisbury and Vernon Lee Vickers of Belle Glade, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Chandler; three brothers, Vincent Vickers, Roland J. Vickers Jr. and Glen Alan Vickers; and a sister, Nellie Ann Godfrey.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Whaleysville United Methodist Church in Whaleysville. Burial was in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Cranston Funeral Home In Seaford.



