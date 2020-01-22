Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Wheatley King. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tangier Island - Mrs. Sandra Wheatley King passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at her home.

Born on Tangier Island March 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Freddie Lewis Wheatley and Henrietta Charnock Wheatley.

She was the co-owner of Spanky's Place for 26 years.

She was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School, served as secretary of the church for many years, and headed the annual church picnics.

Sandra worked as a teacher's assistant at Tangier Combined School for 40 years with young children, which she enjoyed very much. She was very articulate in working with her hands in school.

She was dedicated for many years to raise money for the Cancer Society as she headed the cancer drive on the island. She had a great passion for traveling, spending time with her family, and being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Erwin Bryan King, Sr. of Tangier; son, Erwin Bryan King, Jr. and wife Diane King of Cashville, Va.; daughters, Tracy King Pruitt and husband Richie Pruitt of Tangier and Faughn King Blair and fiancé David Gladding, Jr. of Salisbury, Md.; grandchildren, Victoria Grace Pruitt of Tangier, and Christian Addison Blair and Grayson Tyler Blair, both of Salisbury; brother, Freddie Lewis Wheatley, Jr. and wife Cindy Smarr Wheatley of Tangier; and several nieces and cousins.

Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to her family.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. A visitation was held Saturday evening at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Pastors Edward Pruitt and Charles "Chuck" Parks officiated. Interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier, VA 23440; or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Eastern Shore (HPCES) at

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit





