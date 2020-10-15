Saquan M. Wilson, 31

HURLOCK - Saquan Markel Wilson died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Lawrence Wilson, Lisa Coleman and Wanda Thomas.

He attended Mardela Apostolic Church, where he served on the Junior Usher Board and Junior Choir. He worked at McDonald's. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Markece Coleman and Immon Johnson; four sisters, Kierra Farrare, Brooklyn Coulbourne, Tyree Surrat and Ronez Pumphrey; and his maternal grandparents, Pastor John and Esther Hayes.

A funeral service will be held today, Oct. 15, 2020, at noon at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitors may call beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.







