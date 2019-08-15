Sara A. Huffines (1940 - 2019)
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Easton Presbyterian Church
617 N Washington St
Easton, MD
SALISBURY - Sara "Sally" Alice Huffines died at her home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Parkersburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Chester Lamp and Mary Belcher Villani.
She attended the University of Kentucky and graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in History from University of Maryland Baltimore County. She worked as a Grant Writer in Gov. William Donald Schaefer's Office of Crime, Control and Prevention. She then spent time working with The House of Ruth as a Grant Administrator and ended her working career as a Compliance Officer with the Baltimore Substance Abuse Systems.
She is survived by her children, Sean Huffines of Salisbury, Meredith Huffines of Baltimore and Jennifer Huffines of London, England. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Lamp; and her former husband, Vern Huffines.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Easton Presbyterian Church in Easton. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019
