Sara Underhill Gallaher
Sara U. Gallaher, 92
SALISBURY - Sara Underhill Gallaher died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living. A native of Machipongo, she was the daughter of the late Goodwin Wilkins Underhill and Velma Reaves Underhill.
She graduated from Buxton School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, TidalHealth Junior Board, Wicomico County Medical Auxiliary and was a former president of Dove Pointe Foundation Board of Directors.
She is survived by her sons, James Patrick "Ric" Gallaher Jr. and Kevin Reaves Gallaher, all of California; her daughter, Leslie Ames Gallaher of Salisbury; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Dr. James Patrick Gallaher.
A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
October 27, 2020
I had the pleasure of driving Mrs.G back and forth to see her brother and sister in-law they loved in Morgantown and we would meet in Frederick. I loved spending that time with her. She had plenty of stories to tell. She loved her children and grandchildren.
I will treasure those memories❤
Lori Wigglesworth Collins
Friend
October 25, 2020
Sara was one of the first women I met after arriving in Salisbury. She was bright, unpretentious and so very funny. What a wonderful combination for a “stranger.”
Dr. G. was an additional gem. Soft spoken, wise and “wicked smart.” I felt well cared for as his patient.
Together they were special role models.
Salisbury has lost two special people. My deepest warm regards extend to the family.

Jean T. Dormer
Jean T. Dormer
Neighbor
