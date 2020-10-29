Sara U. Gallaher, 92

SALISBURY - Sara Underhill Gallaher died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living. A native of Machipongo, she was the daughter of the late Goodwin Wilkins Underhill and Velma Reaves Underhill.

She graduated from Buxton School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, TidalHealth Junior Board, Wicomico County Medical Auxiliary and was a former president of Dove Pointe Foundation Board of Directors.

She is survived by her sons, James Patrick "Ric" Gallaher Jr. and Kevin Reaves Gallaher, all of California; her daughter, Leslie Ames Gallaher of Salisbury; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Dr. James Patrick Gallaher.

A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







