Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARION STATION - Sarah Ellen "Sally" Cooke passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Ashville, N.C. on June 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Lee Peek, Sr. and Charlotte Randall Peek. Her husband, Eugene Stewart Cooke, preceded her in death.

Over the years she worked as a waitress, was a social services employee, and worked in the retail store at the former Carvel Hall Cutlery.

She attended the Crisfield Church of God and loved cooking, reading, and sewing.

She is survived by her children, John Cooke and wife Linda of California and Marty Knierim and wife Mabel of Marion Station; siblings, Ronald Peek and wife Joann of Colorado and Peggy Robinson and husband Jim of California; grandchildren, John Scott Cooke of California and Curtis Michael Knierim and wife Kathy of Federalsburg; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, David P. Knierim; and siblings, Lillian Shaw, Lee Saiauskie, and Elmer Lee "Bud" Peek, Jr.

Private graveside services were held in Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. John Thorne officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Crisfield Church of God, 134 Maryland Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at





MARION STATION - Sarah Ellen "Sally" Cooke passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.Born in Ashville, N.C. on June 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Lee Peek, Sr. and Charlotte Randall Peek. Her husband, Eugene Stewart Cooke, preceded her in death.Over the years she worked as a waitress, was a social services employee, and worked in the retail store at the former Carvel Hall Cutlery.She attended the Crisfield Church of God and loved cooking, reading, and sewing.She is survived by her children, John Cooke and wife Linda of California and Marty Knierim and wife Mabel of Marion Station; siblings, Ronald Peek and wife Joann of Colorado and Peggy Robinson and husband Jim of California; grandchildren, John Scott Cooke of California and Curtis Michael Knierim and wife Kathy of Federalsburg; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, David P. Knierim; and siblings, Lillian Shaw, Lee Saiauskie, and Elmer Lee "Bud" Peek, Jr.Private graveside services were held in Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. John Thorne officiated.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Crisfield Church of God, 134 Maryland Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817.To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close