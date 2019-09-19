DELMAR - Sarah L. Bayly died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Grace Bayly.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and attended Centenary United Methodist Church both in Laurel.
She is survived by her children, Charles Lee Huntington Sr., Michael Stanley Huntington, Susan Richardson, Peggy Lynn Truitt and Joyce Ann Burkett; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Violet Ann Whitman. She was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Wayne Huntington and Edward Huntington; and a sister, Reva Dickerson.
A graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019