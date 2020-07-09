1/
Sean Douglas "Sparky" West
Sean Douglas West, 35
SALISBURY - Sean Douglas "Sparky" West died Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Nashua, N.H., he succumbed to the battle of addiction. He was a son of Loretta M. West of Salisbury and Jeremy D. West of St. Augustine, Fla.
He graduated from Parkside High School with the Class of 2003. He worked at Ruth's Chris Steak House, UPS, Maloney Telecom and, most recently, Delaware Elevator.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Milaah West; brothers, Brian West of St. Augustine, Fla., and Eric West of Salisbury; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
July 3, 2020
I had the great thrill of coaching Sparky at Fruitland LL. My son, Lee, played baseball with him for years. I also got to know his Mom, Loretta, well. A great family! Sparky lit up the field and always left his teammates and coaches laughing. It was a great talent. My prayers for peace go out to his entire family.
Davis Ruark
Friend
July 3, 2020
Sean,

Our family has been connected for so many years.. Brian and Danny became friends in like 9th grade, so 94/95. I remember you being shy for a sec around new people, then within minutes the Real Sean always came bursting through. That is why so many people had the honor of calling you their friend. Thats just who you were. A cool guy, a hilarious guy, and a great friend. I miss those days, as we all will miss you...
Brian, Eric, and Mrs. West, the Charley family is here if you need us..
Godspeed Sean..
The world was a better place with you in it..
Mike Charley
Friend
July 2, 2020
Sparky rest easy brotha
I remember the days we used to skateboard
Lamar McIntosh
Friend
July 2, 2020
I literally just talked to you days ago. I always remember the laughs we shared.
Seka Tucker
Friend
July 2, 2020
Sean was my sons first little buddy. He was an adorable little child, and so funny! I can still picture them playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for hours. My heart goes out to all, Loretta, Brian, Eric, and Jerry, and of course Milaah.
Holly Rhinehart (Compston)
Neighbor
July 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alex Carey
