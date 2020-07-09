Sean Douglas West, 35
SALISBURY - Sean Douglas "Sparky" West died Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Nashua, N.H., he succumbed to the battle of addiction. He was a son of Loretta M. West of Salisbury and Jeremy D. West of St. Augustine, Fla.
He graduated from Parkside High School with the Class of 2003. He worked at Ruth's Chris Steak House, UPS, Maloney Telecom and, most recently, Delaware Elevator.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Milaah West; brothers, Brian West of St. Augustine, Fla., and Eric West of Salisbury; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.