Sean,



Our family has been connected for so many years.. Brian and Danny became friends in like 9th grade, so 94/95. I remember you being shy for a sec around new people, then within minutes the Real Sean always came bursting through. That is why so many people had the honor of calling you their friend. Thats just who you were. A cool guy, a hilarious guy, and a great friend. I miss those days, as we all will miss you...

Brian, Eric, and Mrs. West, the Charley family is here if you need us..

Godspeed Sean..

The world was a better place with you in it..

Mike Charley

Friend