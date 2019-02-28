SALISBURY - Sean Michael Cordovilla, of Glen Burnie, Md., died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Born in Annapolis, he was the son of James "Mike" Michael Cordovilla of Salisbury and Mary D. Pumphrey Cordovilla of Glen Burnie.

"2Raw" as he was known, was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School in 2015, and also attended the University of Maryland at College Park. He was working as a Warehouse Manager for Unlimited Restoration.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three siblings, Kerri A. Jackson of Edgewater, Md., Melinda Cordovilla of Easton and Zachary Cordovilla of Delmar; a stepmother, Kathy Stewart of Delmar; grandparents, John and Betty Cordovilla of Edgewater, and Gale Jimmy Faulk of Florida; and two nieces, Makenzie Jackson and Madelyn Jackson.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



