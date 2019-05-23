Seung K. Lee

PITTSVILLE - Seung K. Lee died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Pyongyong, Korea, he was the son of the late Young Chang Lee and Gyi Nyu Kim. He was an amateur boxer for the Korean Air Force. In 1976, he immigrated to the United State. Over the years, he owned many businesses.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bokhee Lee; two sons, Yung Jin Lee and Ho Jin Lee; four grandchildren; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
A visitation was held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 23, 2019
