Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sgt. John Wesley Charnock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tangier Island, Va. - Sgt. John Wesley Charnock, 62, beloved husband of Faith Cooper Charnock and cherished father of Wesley "Troy" Charnock, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, Va., John was born on Oct. 3, 1957 to the late Vaughn Wesley Charnock and Virginia Lee Charnock.

From an early age, John's character was evident in the qualities that defined his life: hard working, strong faith, kindhearted, generous, and an unwavering devotion to his community. In his younger years, John worked as a commercial fisherman and often helped out at his uncle's bait shop, "Pooge's." Nearly a decade ago, he accepted the mayor and town council's request to complete the police academy training and assume the vacant position of Tangier's

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Shirley June Pruitt; and brother, Edward Vaughn Charnock and his wife, Henrietta Harrison Charnock. Other than his wife and son, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Wallace Pruitt; and sister-in-law, Annette Pruitt Charnock; several nieces and nephews; and a town full of dear friends.

Funeral services were held at the New Testament Church on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. Mr. Kim Parks and Elder Duane Crockett officiated. Interment followeded in the church cemetery. There was visitation at the church on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Testament Church Mission Fund, c/o Danny McCready, P.O. Box 3, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley.





Tangier Island, Va. - Sgt. John Wesley Charnock, 62, beloved husband of Faith Cooper Charnock and cherished father of Wesley "Troy" Charnock, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, Va., John was born on Oct. 3, 1957 to the late Vaughn Wesley Charnock and Virginia Lee Charnock.From an early age, John's character was evident in the qualities that defined his life: hard working, strong faith, kindhearted, generous, and an unwavering devotion to his community. In his younger years, John worked as a commercial fisherman and often helped out at his uncle's bait shop, "Pooge's." Nearly a decade ago, he accepted the mayor and town council's request to complete the police academy training and assume the vacant position of Tangier's police officer . John took great pride in his responsibility to protect and serve the citizens of Tangier Island and never hesitated to go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He also worked as the trash collector, served as an elder at New Testament Church, and as the youngest member of the situation room, he kept the rest of the crew on their toes. John's presence is one that will surely be missed by the countless lives he touched. Carry on his legacy of service to all – help your neighbor, invite a friend to church, support someone in need…be a part of your community.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Shirley June Pruitt; and brother, Edward Vaughn Charnock and his wife, Henrietta Harrison Charnock. Other than his wife and son, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Wallace Pruitt; and sister-in-law, Annette Pruitt Charnock; several nieces and nephews; and a town full of dear friends.Funeral services were held at the New Testament Church on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. Mr. Kim Parks and Elder Duane Crockett officiated. Interment followeded in the church cemetery. There was visitation at the church on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the New Testament Church Mission Fund, c/o Danny McCready, P.O. Box 3, Tangier, VA 23440.Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley. Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close