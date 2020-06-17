CRISFIELD - Shane Alexander Masta passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born on May 1, 1991, he was a son of Kenneth Alexander Masta, Jr. and Bonnie Sue Butler Masta of Crisfield.
He was a graduate of Edgewood High School in Maryland and worked at Sherwin Williams in Crisfield.
Shane was an honest and sincere person who loved God and was considered an "Old Soul" by many. He was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and impacted people greatly. He cherished his large group of friends and always kept in touch with them. His family and friends were his life, especially his daughter. Being a devoted father to her meant everything to him.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Aiyana Marie-Sue Masta and her mother and his former wife, Ashley Nicole Kearns; brother, James Lewis Reigle, III of Pasadena; grandmother, Novella Jean Masta of Colorado; aunts and uncles, Tina Masta of Colorado, Barbara Clifford of Baltimore, Perry Butler of Crisfield, Roger Butler of Crisfield, Mark Butler of Florida, Heather Butler of Edgewood, and Karen Butler of Baltimore; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations to help the family with final expenses may be made to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 West Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 17, 2020.