DELMAR - Shannon Brett Scott died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Born in Potsdam, N.Y., he was a son of the late Elizabeth Scott Spencer and William C. Spencer.
He was a carpenter who worked in construction for various builders.
He is survived by a son, Devan Scott of Delmar; daughters, Hannah Scott of Delmar and Kara Scott of Chincoteague; seven grandchildren; brothers, Shawn Scott of Florida and Shane Scott from Brownville, N.Y.; sisters, LaVonne Lucidi, Priscilla Fitzpatrick and Sherri Martin, all of Watertown, N.Y., and Betsy Levison of Camillus, N.Y. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Napolitano; and a brother, Alton Scott.
A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Renovate Church in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020