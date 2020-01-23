DELMAR - Shannon Brett Scott died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Born in Potsdam, N.Y., he was a son of the late Elizabeth Scott Spencer and William C. Spencer.

He was a carpenter who worked in construction for various builders.

He is survived by a son, Devan Scott of Delmar; daughters, Hannah Scott of Delmar and Kara Scott of Chincoteague; seven grandchildren; brothers, Shawn Scott of Florida and Shane Scott from Brownville, N.Y.; sisters, LaVonne Lucidi, Priscilla Fitzpatrick and Sherri Martin, all of Watertown, N.Y., and Betsy Levison of Camillus, N.Y. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Napolitano; and a brother, Alton Scott.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Renovate Church in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



